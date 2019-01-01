Boris Alexandrovič Alexandrov (Russian: Борис Александрович Александров; 4 August 1905 in Bologoye – 17 June 1994 in Moscow) was a Soviet Russian composer, and, from 1946 to 1986, the second head of the Alexandrov Ensemble which was founded by his father, Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov. Alexandrov reached the rank of Major-General and was awarded the order of Hero of Socialist Labour, the Lenin Prize and the State Prize of the USSR, and named People's Artist of the USSR. Music by Alexandrov is used for the Anthem of Transnistria.