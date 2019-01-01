Boris AlexandrovBorn 22 July 1905. Died 16 June 1994
Boris Alexandrov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1905-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d97e17e-a0b0-48c3-88cb-e28f492499eb
Boris Alexandrov Biography (Wikipedia)
Boris Alexandrovič Alexandrov (Russian: Борис Александрович Александров; 4 August 1905 in Bologoye – 17 June 1994 in Moscow) was a Soviet Russian composer, and, from 1946 to 1986, the second head of the Alexandrov Ensemble which was founded by his father, Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov. Alexandrov reached the rank of Major-General and was awarded the order of Hero of Socialist Labour, the Lenin Prize and the State Prize of the USSR, and named People's Artist of the USSR. Music by Alexandrov is used for the Anthem of Transnistria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boris Alexandrov Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist