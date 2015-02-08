L’orchestra di Piazza VittorioFormed 2002
Biography (Wikipedia)
L'Orchestra di Piazza Vittorio is a well-known Italian multi-ethnic orchestra that was created in Rome in 2002. It is also the subject of a 2006 film of the same name that was reviewed in the New York Times.
Tarareando (Moon Suite)
