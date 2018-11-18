Phil SilversBorn 11 May 1911. Died 1 November 1985
Phil Silvers
1911-05-11
Phil Silvers Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Silvers (May 11, 1911 – November 1, 1985) was an American entertainer and comedic actor, known as "The King of Chutzpah". He starred in The Phil Silvers Show, a 1950s sitcom set on a U.S. Army post in which he played Master Sergeant Ernest (Ernie) Bilko.
Phil Silvers Tracks
Heavenly Music
Gene Kelly
Heavenly Music
Heavenly Music
Last played on
Bare Necessities
Phil Silvers
Bare Necessities
Bare Necessities
Last played on
On A Sunday By The Sea
Phil Silvers
On A Sunday By The Sea
On A Sunday By The Sea
Last played on
Top Banana
Phil Silvers
Top Banana
Top Banana
Last played on
Phil Silvers Links
