Skid Row Irish Rock Band formed in 1967. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1971
Skid Row
1967
Skid Row Biography
Skid Row was a Dublin based blues rock band of the late 1960s and early 1970s, fronted by bass guitarist Brendan "Brush" Shiels. It is particularly notable for being the band in which both Phil Lynott and guitarist Gary Moore first played professionally.
Skid Row Tracks
18 and Life
Skid Row
18 and Life
18 and Life
New Faces Old Places
Skid Row
New Faces Old Places
New Faces Old Places
Benedicts Cherry Wine
Skid Row
Benedicts Cherry Wine
Benedicts Cherry Wine
