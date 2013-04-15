RedLightFrench group. Formed January 2007
RedLight
2007-01
RedLight Tracks
Switch It Off (Ben Pearce Remix)
Switch It Off (Paleman Remix)
Switch It Off
Lost In Your Love
Twist Up (feat. Redskin & Scorpio)
Deleted Record
My Love (Rusko Mix)
