Tubelord
Tubelord
2006
Tubelord Biography (Wikipedia)
Tubelord were an English alternative rock band, formed in 2006 in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey.
In 2009, the band signed a record deal with independent label Hassle Records and on 12 October 2009 they released their debut album Our First American Friends. The band split up in 2012.
Tubelord Tracks
I Am Azzerad
I Am Azzerad
I Am Azzerad
This Is It
This Is It
This Is It
Somewhere Out There a Dog Is On Fire
Somewhere Out There a Dog Is On Fire
My First Castle
My First Castle
My First Castle
Here Is Nothing
Here Is Nothing
Here Is Nothing
Night of the Pencils
Night of the Pencils
Ratchet
Ratchet
Ratchet
Stacey's Left Arm
Stacey's Left Arm
Stacey's Left Arm
