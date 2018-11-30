The SkylinersUS doo-wop group. Formed 1959
The Skyliners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d7eef18-28b0-4d7b-90ba-516a19bf3dcc
The Skyliners Biography (Wikipedia)
The Skyliners are an American doo-wop group from Pittsburgh. The original lineup was: Jimmy Beaumont (lead), Janet Vogel (soprano), Wally Lester (tenor), Jackie Taylor (bass voice, guitarist), Joe Verscharen (baritone). The Skyliners were best known for their 1958 hit, "Since I Don't Have You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Skyliners Tracks
Sort by
Since I Dont Have You
The Skyliners
Since I Dont Have You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f5881.jpglink
Since I Dont Have You
Last played on
This I Swear
The Skyliners
This I Swear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This I Swear
Last played on
The Skyliners - Since I Dont Have You
The Skyliners
The Skyliners - Since I Dont Have You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Skyliners - Since I Dont Have You
Last played on
It Happened Today
The Skyliners
It Happened Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Happened Today
Last played on
Freon
The Skyliners
Freon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freon
Last played on
How Much
The Skyliners
How Much
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Much
Last played on
You`re My Christmas Present
The Skyliners
You`re My Christmas Present
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You`re My Christmas Present
Last played on
Pennies From Heaven
The Skyliners
Pennies From Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies From Heaven
Last played on
The Skyliners Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist