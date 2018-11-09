The Perfect DisasterFormed 1980. Disbanded 1991
The Perfect Disaster
1980
The Perfect Disaster Biography (Wikipedia)
The Perfect Disaster were an alternative rock band from Bedfordshire/Hertfordshire, England, formed in 1980; they released four albums before splitting up in 1991. The only constant member was singer/guitarist Phil Parfitt.
The Perfect Disaster Tracks
Shout
The Perfect Disaster
Shout
Shout
Hey Now
The Perfect Disaster
Hey Now
Hey Now
Time To Kill
The Perfect Disaster
Time To Kill
Time To Kill
