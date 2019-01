Arthur Prysock Jr. (January 1, 1924 or 1929 – June 14, 1997) was an American jazz and R&B singer best known for his live shows and his baritone, influenced by Billy Eckstine. According to his obituary in The New York Times, "his heavy, deep voice projected a calm, reassuring virility."

