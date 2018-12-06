Arthur PrysockBorn 2 January 1929. Died 7 June 1997
Arthur Prysock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d7bbe9c-e9de-4057-8d69-bbc09e365ebb
Arthur Prysock Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Prysock Jr. (January 1, 1924 or 1929 – June 14, 1997) was an American jazz and R&B singer best known for his live shows and his baritone, influenced by Billy Eckstine. According to his obituary in The New York Times, "his heavy, deep voice projected a calm, reassuring virility."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Prysock Tracks
Sort by
I'm Through With Love
Arthur Prysock
I'm Through With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Through With Love
Last played on
I Could Write A Book
Arthur Prysock
I Could Write A Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
I Could Write A Book
Last played on
I Could Have Told You
Arthur Prysock
I Could Have Told You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Could Have Told You
Last played on
When Love Is New
Arthur Prysock
When Love Is New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Love Is New
Last played on
Autumn In New York
Arthur Prysock
Autumn In New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn In New York
Last played on
Again
Arthur Prysock
Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Again
Last played on
I Could Have Told You (feat. Arthur Prysock)
Count Basie
I Could Have Told You (feat. Arthur Prysock)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
I Could Have Told You (feat. Arthur Prysock)
Last played on
Close Your Eyes
Arthur Prysock
Close Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close Your Eyes
Last played on
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
Arthur Prysock
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
Last played on
Let it be me
Arthur Prysock
Let it be me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let it be me
Last played on
Your Eyes
Arthur Prysock
Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Eyes
Last played on
I Wantcha Baby
Arthur Prysock
I Wantcha Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wantcha Baby
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Arthur Prysock
My Funny Valentine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Good Rockin Tonight
Arthur Prysock
Good Rockin Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Rockin Tonight
Last played on
At Last
Arthur Prysock
At Last
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At Last
Last played on
I'll Be Around
Arthur Prysock
I'll Be Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Around
Last played on
I Don't Stand A Ghost Of A Chance
Arthur Prysock
I Don't Stand A Ghost Of A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need Your Love
Arthur Prysock
I Need Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need Your Love
Last played on
You Are Too Beautiful
Arthur Prysock
You Are Too Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are Too Beautiful
Last played on
It's Too Late, Baby Too Late
Arthur Prysock
It's Too Late, Baby Too Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Too Late, Baby Too Late
Last played on
Arthur Prysock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist