Takuya Kuroda (Japanese: 黒田 卓也 Hepburn: Kuroda Takuya, born 21 February 1980, in Ashiya, Hyōgo) is a Japanese jazz trumpeter and arranger.
Good Day Bad Habit
Do They Know
Red Spade Black Diamond
I Don't Remember How It Began
Think Twice (feat. Antibalas)
Zigzagger (Rework) (feat. cero)
Everybody Loves The Sunshine (feat. José James)
Piri Piri
Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Rising Son
