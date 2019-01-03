Dave PinoDamone/Waltham guitarist. Born 8 August 1977
Dave Pino
1977-08-08
Dave Pino Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Pino (born August 8, 1977), is a Peruvian Italian guitarist, songwriter and producer, best known as the songwriter/guitarist and co-founder of the bands Damone and Waltham. Pino is known for his speedy guitar playing and catchy, pop music.
