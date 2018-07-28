Marcel Dettmann (born 26 October 1977) is a German DJ, producer, and record label owner whom commentators have called "one of the most influential proponents of contemporary techno." Dettmann is a resident at the well-known Berlin nightclub Berghain. He also works at Berlin's legendary record store Hard Wax.

In addition to being a highly prolific producer Dettmann also tours extensively DJing at clubs and electronic music festivals throughout Europe. He owns the label MDR (Marcel Dettmann Records).