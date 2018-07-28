Marcel DettmannGerman techno producer. Born 28 October 1977
Marcel Dettmann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y2sj8.jpg
1977-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d7238a1-f0bc-4408-93fc-8ec64c06f7af
Marcel Dettmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Dettmann (born 26 October 1977) is a German DJ, producer, and record label owner whom commentators have called "one of the most influential proponents of contemporary techno." Dettmann is a resident at the well-known Berlin nightclub Berghain. He also works at Berlin's legendary record store Hard Wax.
In addition to being a highly prolific producer Dettmann also tours extensively DJing at clubs and electronic music festivals throughout Europe. He owns the label MDR (Marcel Dettmann Records).
Marcel Dettmann Tracks
Take One
Marcel Dettmann
Take One
Take One
Quicksand
Marcel Dettmann
Quicksand
Quicksand
Phantom Studies
Marcel Dettmann
Phantom Studies
Phantom Studies
Menuett (Part 2 - Martellato)
Marcel Dettmann
Menuett (Part 2 - Martellato)
Menuett (Part 2 - Martellato)
Apron (The Rhythm Remix)
Marcel Dettmann
Apron (The Rhythm Remix)
Apron (The Rhythm Remix)
Wisdom To The Wise (Red 2)
Dave Clarke
Dave Clarke
Wisdom To The Wise (Red 2)
Wisdom To The Wise (Red 2)
Bad Boy
Marcel Dettmann
Bad Boy
Bad Boy
How Free Am I (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Louis Haiman
Louis Haiman
How Free Am I (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
How Free Am I (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Let's Do It
Marcel Dettmann
Let's Do It
Let's Do It
Limbo
Yello
Limbo
Limbo
Can You See
Levon Vincent
Can You See
Can You See
Vision (Marcel Dettman Remix)
Radio Slave
Radio Slave
Vision (Marcel Dettman Remix)
Vision (Marcel Dettman Remix)
The Black Block (Marcel Dettmann Redefinition)
Modeselektor
Modeselektor
The Black Block (Marcel Dettmann Redefinition)
The Black Block (Marcel Dettmann Redefinition)
Vision (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Radio Slave
Radio Slave
Vision (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Vision (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Rainkist (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Dark Sky
Dark Sky
Rainkist (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Rainkist (Marcel Dettmann Remix)
Dawning (Revisited)
Ben Klock
Dawning (Revisited)
Dawning (Revisited)
Apron
Marcel Dettmann
Apron
Apron
Stranger
Marcel Dettmann
Stranger
Stranger
Apron (Pas The Rhythm Remix)
Marcel Dettmann
Apron (Pas The Rhythm Remix)
Seduction (Anthony Parasole Remix)
Marcel Dettmann
Marcel Dettmann
Seduction (Anthony Parasole Remix)
Apron (Luke Slater PAS Remix)
Marcel Dettmann
Apron (Luke Slater PAS Remix)
Apron (Luke Slater PAS Remix)
Throb
Marcel Dettmann
Throb
Throb
Duel
Marcel Dettmann
Duel
Duel
Lightworks
Marcel Dettmann
Lightworks
Lightworks
Ellipse
Marcel Dettmann
Ellipse
Ellipse
Linux
Marcel Dettmann
Linux
Linux
Push
Marcel Dettmann
Push
Push
Translation Two
Marcel Dettmann
Translation Two
Translation Two
Planning
Marcel Dettmann
Planning
Planning
Deluge
Marcel Dettmann
Deluge
Deluge
Shatter Proof
Marcel Dettmann
Shatter Proof
Shatter Proof
Lattice
Marcel Dettmann
Lattice
Lattice
Shift (Norman Nodge remix)
Marcel Dettmann
Shift (Norman Nodge remix)
Shift (Norman Nodge remix)
