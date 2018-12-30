Shannon Brenda Greene (born May 2, 1958), known by the mononym Shannon, is an American singer and songwriter of freestyle and dance-pop music. She is best known for her single "Let the Music Play", which topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 1983 and was certified gold.

Her studio albums include Let the Music Play (1984), followed by Do You Wanna Get Away (1985) and Love Goes All the Way (1986). In 1999, Shannon appeared in a segment of VH1's One-Hit Wonders, and returned to music with her fourth studio album The Best is Yet to Come (2000). Her most recent studio album, A Beauty Returns, was released in 2006.