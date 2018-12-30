ShannonUS dance vocalist Brenda Shannon Greene. Born 2 May 1958
Shannon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d6faafd-2e49-4ec1-bedc-71c6f46f0dfd
Shannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Shannon Brenda Greene (born May 2, 1958), known by the mononym Shannon, is an American singer and songwriter of freestyle and dance-pop music. She is best known for her single "Let the Music Play", which topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 1983 and was certified gold.
Her studio albums include Let the Music Play (1984), followed by Do You Wanna Get Away (1985) and Love Goes All the Way (1986). In 1999, Shannon appeared in a segment of VH1's One-Hit Wonders, and returned to music with her fourth studio album The Best is Yet to Come (2000). Her most recent studio album, A Beauty Returns, was released in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shannon Tracks
Sort by
Let The Music Play
Shannon
Let The Music Play
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Music Play
Last played on
Give Me Tonight
Shannon
Give Me Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Tonight
Last played on
Shannon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist