1971-06-15
Damon Garrett Riddick (born June 15, 1971), better known by his stage name Dâm-Funk (stylized as DāM-FunK; pronounced "Dame-Funk"), is an American funk musician, vocalist and producer from Pasadena, California. In 2007, Riddick signed with the L.A.-based record label Stones Throw Records.
