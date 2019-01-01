Mahalakshmi Iyer
Mahalakshmi Iyer is an Indian playback singer, best known for her Hindi and Tamil songs. She has sung in many other Indian languages as well, including Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, and Kannada.
Aaj Ki Raat
Alisha Chinai
Aaj Ki Raat
Aaj Ki Raat
Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai
Kumar Sanu
Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai
Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai
Chanda Chamke
Babul Supriyo
Chanda Chamke
Chanda Chamke
Jai Ho
AR Rahman
Jai Ho
Jai Ho
Charha De Rang
Ali Pervez Mehdi
Charha De Rang
Charha De Rang
Laung Da Lashkara
Jasbir Jassi
Laung Da Lashkara
Laung Da Lashkara
Rock N Roll Soniye
Shankar Mahadevan
Rock N Roll Soniye
Rock N Roll Soniye
Jai Ho (Radio Edit)
AR Rahman
Jai Ho (Radio Edit)
Jai Ho (Radio Edit)
Jai Ho
Sukhwinder Singh
Jai Ho
Jai Ho
Tenu Leke
Mahalakshmi Iyer
Tenu Leke
Tenu Leke
Falak Tak
Udit Narayan
Falak Tak
Falak Tak
Ta Ra Rum Pum
Shaan
Ta Ra Rum Pum
Ta Ra Rum Pum
Kandukondain Kandukondain
Hariharan
Kandukondain Kandukondain
Kandukondain Kandukondain
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
K K
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
Nakhriley
Shankhar Mahadevan, Ali Zafar & Mahalakshmi Iyer
Nakhriley
Nakhriley
Nee Yaaro Nanage
Mahalakshmi Iyer
Nee Yaaro Nanage
Nee Yaaro Nanage
