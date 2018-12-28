The Golden Virgins were a four-piece musical group from Sunderland, United Kingdom.

The members of the band were Lucas Renney (singer/guitarist), Neil Bassett (drums), Dave Younger (synth/keyboards) and Allan Burnup (bass). The band split up in late 2006. The band had shown great significance in Sunderland local music industry as they had played at Glastonbury, T in the Park, Leeds and Reading, dubbing them as one of Sunderland best known bands. Though, as of April 2016, they have reunited as a band.

The band released five singles and an album. Its album, Songs of Praise, received critical accolades, having been released through XL Recordings and published by Hero Music Publishing in 2004.[citation needed] The Golden Virgins track "Renaissance Kid" was voted #42 in the 2003 Festive Fifty.