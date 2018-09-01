DawinBorn 12 December 1990
Dawin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03pd9zg.jpg
1990-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d670145-5d7b-4154-b66d-34bbe644476d
Dawin Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawin Polanco (born 12 December 1990), who records under the mononym Dawin, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Brooklyn, New York. He is best known for the song "Dessert", which reached number 68 on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dawin Tracks
Sort by
Dessert (feat. Silentó)
Dawin
Dessert (feat. Silentó)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dts3q.jpglink
Dessert (feat. Silentó)
Last played on
Dessert vs. Baddest
Dawin
Dessert vs. Baddest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9zg.jpglink
Dessert vs. Baddest
Performer
Last played on
Dessert vs. The Baddest
Dawin
Dessert vs. The Baddest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9zg.jpglink
Dessert vs. The Baddest
Last played on
Dessert
Dawin
Dessert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9zg.jpglink
Dessert
Remix Artist
Last played on
Dessert (Remix) (feat. Silentó)
Dawin
Dessert (Remix) (feat. Silentó)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9zg.jpglink
Dessert (Remix) (feat. Silentó)
Last played on
Dessert Vs Baddest (feat. Burna Boy, Khuli Chana & Yanga)
Dawin
Dessert Vs Baddest (feat. Burna Boy, Khuli Chana & Yanga)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9zg.jpglink
Dessert Vs Baddest (feat. Burna Boy, Khuli Chana & Yanga)
VS Artist
Last played on
Dessert Vs Baddest (feat. Silentó)
Dawin
Dessert Vs Baddest (feat. Silentó)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9zg.jpglink
Dessert Vs Baddest (feat. Silentó)
VS Artist
Last played on
Back to artist