Trophy WifeEnglish band. Formed 2010. Disbanded 2013
Trophy Wife
2010
Trophy Wife Biography (Wikipedia)
Trophy Wife were a band from Oxford, England, consisting of Jody Prewett (vocals, guitar, bass), Ben Rimmer (keyboards, sampler) and Kit Monteith (drums, percussion, sampler). The band disbanded after playing their last show at the O2 Academy, Oxford, on 14 June 2013.
Trophy Wife Tracks
Canopy Shade
Trophy Wife
Canopy Shade
Canopy Shade
Heavy Touch
Trophy Wife
Heavy Touch
Heavy Touch
Glue
Trophy Wife
Glue
Glue
Wolf
Trophy Wife
Wolf
Wolf
The Book of Right On
Trophy Wife
The Book of Right On
The Book of Right On
Bruxism
Trophy Wife
Bruxism
Bruxism
Seven Waves
Trophy Wife
Seven Waves
Seven Waves
Microlight
Trophy Wife
Microlight
Microlight
Quiet Earth
Trophy Wife
Quiet Earth
Quiet Earth
White Horses
Trophy Wife
White Horses
White Horses
The Quiet Earth
Trophy Wife
The Quiet Earth
The Quiet Earth
The Quiet Earth (Record Of The Week)
Trophy Wife
The Quiet Earth (Record Of The Week)
The Quiet Earth (Pick & Mix Contender)
Trophy Wife
The Quiet Earth (Pick & Mix Contender)
Microlite
Trophy Wife
Microlite
Microlite
Take This Night
Trophy Wife
Take This Night
Take This Night
Microlite (Pick and Mix Contender)
Trophy Wife
Microlite (Pick and Mix Contender)
Take Me There
Trophy Wife
Take Me There
Take Me There
