Shawn Christopher
Shawn Christopher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d647939-c699-49db-9a23-e44701e112be
Shawn Christopher Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Christopher is a female African-American house-music singer from Chicago, Illinois.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shawn Christopher Tracks
Sort by
Don't Lose The Magic (Baggi Begovic & Soul Conspiracy Remix)
Shawn Christopher
Don't Lose The Magic (Baggi Begovic & Soul Conspiracy Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make My Love
Shawn Christopher
Make My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make My Love
Last played on
Been a Long Time
Shawn Christopher
Been a Long Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Been a Long Time
Last played on
Don't Loose The Magic (Angel Morales Old School Mix)
Shawn Christopher
Don't Loose The Magic (Angel Morales Old School Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Lose The Magic
Shawn Christopher
Don't Lose The Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Lose The Magic
Last played on
Another Sleepless Night
Shawn Christopher
Another Sleepless Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Sleepless Night
Last played on
Catch Me if You Can
Shawn Christopher
Catch Me if You Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch Me if You Can
Last played on
Shawn Christopher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist