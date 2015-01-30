Martin Bijelić, known professionally as Beltek, is an electronic dance music DJ, producer and remixer who specializes in progressive house and electro house. Inactive as a musician since 2015.

He won Pete Tong’s competition with his track "Copacabana" which was the start of his music career. Beltek’s name pops out on top of EDM music charts and labels such as Dim Mak, Ministry of Sound, Toolroom, Armada etc. His versatile production skills and fingerprint mass appealing sound already assured him remixing duties for major artists such as Faithless, Booka Shade, Gareth Emery and others. Tiësto picked up his song "Kenta" for In Search Of Sunrise 7 compilation and supported Beltek in the 15 Minutes Of Fame slot of his Club Life radio show.

His songs such as "Par", "Kenta", "Eclipse", “Go" and "Party Voice!" are heavily played, rotated, charted and compiled by leading artists, radios and labels in the world. In 2012 Beltek produced official track Party Voice for Ultra Music Festival remix competition. Track was released on Dim Mak Records.