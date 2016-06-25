Thomas WanderBorn 19 April 1973
Thomas Wander
1973-04-19
Thomas Wander Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Wander, also credited as Thomas Wanker, is an Austrian-born composer for film and television. He was born on 19 April 1973 in Graz in Austria. In 1992, he moved to Los Angeles to study film composition at the University of Southern California. He has won the BMI Film Music Award in 2008 for his score in 10,000 BC, in 2010 for his score in the film 2012, and in 2014 for the score to White House Down. Wander frequently collaborates with fellow composer Harald Kloser on many of his projects, and is best known for his work on the films of director Roland Emmerich.
Thomas Wander Tracks
Independence Day - Resurgence
Hans Kloser, Thomas Wander & Studio Orchestra
Independence Day - Resurgence
Independence Day - Resurgence
Orchestra
Anonymous (2011) - Play After Play
Harald Kloser
Anonymous (2011) - Play After Play
Anonymous (2011) - Play After Play
Orchestra
