Thomas Wander, also credited as Thomas Wanker, is an Austrian-born composer for film and television. He was born on 19 April 1973 in Graz in Austria. In 1992, he moved to Los Angeles to study film composition at the University of Southern California. He has won the BMI Film Music Award in 2008 for his score in 10,000 BC, in 2010 for his score in the film 2012, and in 2014 for the score to White House Down. Wander frequently collaborates with fellow composer Harald Kloser on many of his projects, and is best known for his work on the films of director Roland Emmerich.