Jørgen Jersild Born 17 September 1913. Died 6 February 2004
Jørgen Jersild Biography (Wikipedia)
Jørgen Jersild (17 September 1913 – 6 February 2004) was a Danish composer and music educator. He was a pupil of Poul Schierbeck and Albert Roussel. Jersild worked from 1953 to 1975 as a professor of ear training by The Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen.
Jørgen Jersild Tracks
At spille i skoven
Jørgen Jersild
At spille i skoven
At spille i skoven
QUARTET (1934) 1st movement All'improvisata
Ensemble Midt-Vest & Jørgen Jersild
QUARTET (1934) 1st movement All'improvisata
QUARTET (1934) 1st movement All'improvisata
STRING QUARTET (1980) 1st movement Fluente e poco muovato
Ensemble Midt-Vest & Jørgen Jersild
STRING QUARTET (1980) 1st movement Fluente e poco muovato
STRING QUARTET (1980) 1st movement Fluente e poco muovato
