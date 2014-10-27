Albert LeungBorn 7 December 1961
Albert Leung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d5993a7-ef89-41cd-88c8-9ac4d0b39b0c
Albert Leung Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Leung (born 7 December 1961), whose pen name is Lin Xi (林夕), is a prolific and award-winning lyricist based in Hong Kong.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Albert Leung Tracks
Sort by
Holding An Umbrella
Albert Leung
Holding An Umbrella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holding An Umbrella
Last played on
Back to artist