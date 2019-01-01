CASisDEAD, also known as CAS and formerly Castro, is a UK Rap/Grime MC, producer, visual director and entrepreneur from Tottenham, London. The rapper is of Ghanaian and English descent.

He is the owner of the label imreallydead, through which he releases his own music. He began rapping in 2005 under the name Castro Saint, a moniker he kept until 2007. In his first spell in music, Castro made no music videos. He resumed a music career in 2012 under the name CASisDEAD. Since returning to music in 2012 he has worn a mask during all public appearances and videos, this has led to speculation over his true identity and intentions in protecting it