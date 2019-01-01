CASisDEAD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p047v36t.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d56b154-0051-47bd-96c5-fabc2f062305
CASisDEAD Biography (Wikipedia)
CASisDEAD, also known as CAS and formerly Castro, is a UK Rap/Grime MC, producer, visual director and entrepreneur from Tottenham, London. The rapper is of Ghanaian and English descent.
He is the owner of the label imreallydead, through which he releases his own music. He began rapping in 2005 under the name Castro Saint, a moniker he kept until 2007. In his first spell in music, Castro made no music videos. He resumed a music career in 2012 under the name CASisDEAD. Since returning to music in 2012 he has worn a mask during all public appearances and videos, this has led to speculation over his true identity and intentions in protecting it
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
CASisDEAD Tracks
Sort by
Drive You Home
CASisDEAD
Drive You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v36t.jpglink
Pat Earrings
CASisDEAD
Pat Earrings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w25c3.jpglink
Pat Earrings
Last played on
CASisDEAD Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Spyro & Nasty Crew Stormin MC Tribute Set
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonbury
-
Wiley - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
Back to artist