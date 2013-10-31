Marine Research were an indiepop/twee pop band, based in Oxford/London (UK), formed in 1997 by four of the five members of Heavenly (Amelia Fletcher, Peter Momtchiloff, Cathy Rogers and Rob Pursey), following the suicide of Heavenly drummer Mathew Fletcher. The band were joined on drums by DJ Downfall (real name: John Stanley), who is also a solo recording artist.

The band disbanded in 1999. Vocalist and keyboardist Cathy Rogers moved to the USA, and became well known for producing and starring in the television show Junkyard Wars. Lead singer and songwriter Amelia Fletcher was also in the group Talulah Gosh and currently records with Tender Trap, alongside bassist Rob Pursey and drummer John Stanley. Guitarist Peter Momtchiloff now plays in Would-be-goods, Speed of Sound and Scarlet's Well.