The WhigsFormed 2002
The Whigs
2002
The Whigs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Whigs are an American garage rock band from Athens, Georgia, consisting of lead singer and guitarist Parker Gispert, drummer Julian Dorio and bassist Timothy Deaux.
Hundred Million
