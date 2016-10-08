José IturbiBorn 28 November 1895. Died 28 June 1980
José Iturbi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1895-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d540ad5-fce6-413b-84df-c66cfc15c1de
José Iturbi Biography (Wikipedia)
José Iturbi Báguena (28 November 1895 – 28 June 1980) was a Spanish conductor, pianist and harpsichordist. He appeared in several Hollywood films of the 1940s, notably playing himself in the musicals, Thousands Cheer (1943), Music for Millions (1944), Anchors Aweigh (1945), That Midnight Kiss (1949), and Three Daring Daughters (1948), his only leading role.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
José Iturbi Tracks
Sort by
El Amor Brujo : Dance of Terror and Ritual Fire Dance
Manuel de Falla
El Amor Brujo : Dance of Terror and Ritual Fire Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
El Amor Brujo : Dance of Terror and Ritual Fire Dance
Last played on
Anchors Aweigh
Jose Iturbi, Navy Band
Anchors Aweigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anchors Aweigh
Performer
Last played on
Ritual Fire Dance
José Iturbi
Ritual Fire Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritual Fire Dance
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1925: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8m4wh
Queen's Hall
1925-08-15T15:10:07
15
Aug
1925
Proms 1925: Prom 07
Queen's Hall
Proms 1925: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezv38g
Queen's Hall
1925-08-11T15:10:07
11
Aug
1925
Proms 1925: Prom 03
Queen's Hall
Proms 1924: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en5nc8
Queen's Hall
1924-08-16T15:10:07
16
Aug
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 07
Queen's Hall
Proms 1924: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehjhzc
Queen's Hall
1924-08-14T15:10:07
14
Aug
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
Proms 1923: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e49v4f
Queen's Hall
1923-09-11T15:10:07
11
Sep
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 27
Queen's Hall
José Iturbi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist