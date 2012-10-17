Motion Trio is a Polish accordion trio founded in 1996 by Janusz Wojtarowicz. The group has worked with such artists as Michael Nyman, Bobby McFerrin and Michał Urbaniak, and won such prizes as the grand prix 4th Edition of the Krzysztof Penderecki International Contemporary Chamber Music Competition. Its members consist of accordionists Janusz Wojtarowicz, Paweł Baranek, and Marcin Gałażyn.

In 2006, the Motion Trio presented new arrangements created by Krzesimir Dębski in concert with the Deutsches Filmorchester Babelsberg under the direction of Scott Lawton at the Nikolaisaal in Potsdam, Germany.