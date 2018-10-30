Nicola RescignoBorn 28 May 1916. Died 4 August 2008
Nicola Rescigno
1916-05-28
Nicola Rescigno Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicola Rescigno (May 28, 1916 – August 4, 2008) was an Italian-American conductor, particularly associated with the Italian opera repertory. Opera News said that "Rescigno was a seminal figure in the history of opera in America, a maestro and mentor who shaped the destiny and reputation of two major U.S. companies — Lyric Opera of Chicago and Dallas Opera — as well as countless singing and conducting careers. Vigorous musical integrity, idiomatic style and unfailing support of his singers were the hallmarks of his performances throughout his distinguished career, which lasted more than fifty years."
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Giacomo Puccini
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Don Carlo (Act IV: Tu che le vanita)
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth: La luce langue
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata, Act 1: 'Sempre libera'
Giuseppe Verdi
Surta è la Notte (Recitative and aria: Surta è la Notte .... Ernani, Ernani)
Giuseppe Verdi
Tosca - E Lucevan Le Stelle
Giacomo Puccini
Ave Maria (Otello)
Giuseppe Verdi
'Piangea cantando..' ('Willow Song') & Ave Maria - Otello, Act IV
Giuseppe Verdi
'Ernani, Ernani, involami', from Ernani
Giuseppe Verdi
Medea: Act 3, Del fiero duo che il cor mi frange
Covent Garden Orchestra, Maria Callas, Luigi Cherubini & Nicola Rescigno
