Louis Armstrong's Orchestra and Chorus
Louis Armstrong's Orchestra and Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d4ceda7-c845-4aef-a2c4-36a070d32d61
Tracks
Sort by
The sunshine of Love
Louis Armstrong's Orchestra and Chorus
The sunshine of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The sunshine of Love
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist