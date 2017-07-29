Ken Ishii (ケン・イシイ) is a Japanese DJ and record producer from Sapporo. He graduated from Hitotsubashi University. He has released work under his own name as well as under the pseudonyms: FLR, Flare, UTU, Yoga, and Rising Sun.

Strongly influenced by Detroit techno, Ken Ishii had his first release on Richie Hawtin's label Plus 8. He composed the music for the opening ceremonies to the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano. "Creation the State of Art" was used in the third level of the 2001 video game Rez, and some tracks in the soundtrack release to the game LSD were produced by Ishii. His track "Let It All Ride" has also been used in the PlayStation Portable video game Lumines II.

His music video for "Extra" (directed by Koji Morimoto) won Best Dance Music Video of the year for MTV Europe in 1997.