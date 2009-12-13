Baby GrandmothersFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Baby Grandmothers
1967
The Baby Grandmothers were a Swedish psychedelic rock band formed in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1967. Established after the dissolution of the R&B band, the T-Boones, the group enjoyed a cult following as the house band at the popular psychedelic music club Filips. Although the Baby Grandmothers rarely performed outside Sweden, the band did tour alongside Jimi Hendrix in 1968. In the same year, the group recorded an album's worth of material, which appeared years later on their eponymous album. The album is now considered an underground classic of experimental psychedelia.
