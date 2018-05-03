Gary CarpenterBorn 1951
Gary Carpenter
1951
Gary Carpenter Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Carpenter (born 1951) is a British composer, of concert music and film scores, and also operas and musicals. He is a Visiting Professor at the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music. He was Associate Music Director for the film The Wicker Man, putting together the ensemble Magnet for the occasion.
Carpenter's piece Dadaville premiered at the First Night of the Proms, on 17 July 2015.
Gary Carpenter Tracks
Set for Saxophone and Orchestra
Gary Carpenter
Gary Carpenter
Set for Saxophone and Orchestra
Set for Saxophone and Orchestra
Dadaville for orchestra
Gary Carpenter
Dadaville for orchestra
Dadaville for orchestra
Ein musikalisches Snookerspiel
Gary Carpenter
Gary Carpenter
Ein musikalisches Snookerspiel
Ein musikalisches Snookerspiel
Dadaville (BBC Proms Dubai)
Gary Carpenter
Dadaville (BBC Proms Dubai)
Dadaville (BBC Proms Dubai)
Front Row Center Overture
Gary Carpenter
Front Row Center Overture
Front Row Center Overture
The North (1st mvt)
Gary Carpenter
The North (1st mvt)
The North (1st mvt)
Ensemble
Willie Stock for Orchestra
Gary Carpenter
Willie Stock for Orchestra
Willie Stock for Orchestra
Spring ("When daisies pied...", Love's Labour's Lost)
Gary Carpenter
Spring ("When daisies pied...", Love's Labour's Lost)
Spring ("When daisies pied...", Love's Labour's Lost)
Conductor
Performer
Dadaville
Gary Carpenter
Dadaville
Dadaville
Dadaville (Proms 2015)
Gary Carpenter
Dadaville (Proms 2015)
Dadaville (Proms 2015)
Maypole
Andrew Tompkins
Maypole
Maypole
Composer
Marking Time, for basset clarinet and piano
Mark Simpson
Mark Simpson
Marking Time, for basset clarinet and piano
Marking Time, for basset clarinet and piano
The Wicker Man - Opening music / Loving Couples / The Ruined Church
Paul Giovanni
Paul Giovanni
The Wicker Man - Opening music / Loving Couples / The Ruined Church
The Wicker Man - Opening music / Loving Couples / The Ruined Church
The Wicker Man - Sumer is A-Cumen In
Paul Giovanni
Paul Giovanni
The Wicker Man - Sumer is A-Cumen In
The Wicker Man - Sumer is A-Cumen In
The Wicker Man - Procession
Paul Giovanni
The Wicker Man - Procession
The Wicker Man - Procession
"The Tinker of Rye" (from the film "The Wicker Man")
Christopher Lee, Magnet & Paul Giovanni, Diane Cilento & Gary Carpenter
"The Tinker of Rye" (from the film "The Wicker Man")
"The Tinker of Rye" (from the film "The Wicker Man")
Composer
One Million Tiny Operas About Britain for Soprano, mezzo and ensemble
Gary Carpenter
Gary Carpenter
One Million Tiny Operas About Britain for Soprano, mezzo and ensemble
Azaleas for violin, cello and harp
Gary Carpenter
Gary Carpenter
Azaleas for violin, cello and harp
Azaleas for violin, cello and harp
Kindness for ever mair
Gary Carpenter
Kindness for ever mair
Kindness for ever mair
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqp4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-18T14:52:34
18
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
