Gary Carpenter (born 1951) is a British composer, of concert music and film scores, and also operas and musicals. He is a Visiting Professor at the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music. He was Associate Music Director for the film The Wicker Man, putting together the ensemble Magnet for the occasion.

Carpenter's piece Dadaville premiered at the First Night of the Proms, on 17 July 2015.