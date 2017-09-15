Chrysta Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d44a488-28e8-47dd-bed7-bbe09bd5a80b
Chrysta Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Chrysta Bell Zucht, (known as Chrysta Bell) is an American singer, songwriter, model, and actress from Texas. She has worked professionally with filmmaker and composer David Lynch since the pair met in 1999 and together they released two albums in the genre of dream pop. Her voice and musical style are described as “ethereal” and “sensual”. Her new album, We Dissolve, released independently on Meta Hari Records in June 2017, is produced by John Parish, with guests including Adrian Utley, Geoff Downes and Stephen O'Malley. In her first television acting role, Chrysta Bell plays FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the revival of Twin Peaks that premiered on Showtime on May 21, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chrysta Bell Tracks
Sort by
Bird Of Flames
Chrysta Bell
Bird Of Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bird Of Flames
Last played on
This Train
Chrysta Bell
This Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Train
Last played on
Real Love
Chrysta Bell
Real Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Love
Last played on
Chrysta Bell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist