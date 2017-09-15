Chrysta Bell Zucht, (known as Chrysta Bell) is an American singer, songwriter, model, and actress from Texas. She has worked professionally with filmmaker and composer David Lynch since the pair met in 1999 and together they released two albums in the genre of dream pop. Her voice and musical style are described as “ethereal” and “sensual”. Her new album, We Dissolve, released independently on Meta Hari Records in June 2017, is produced by John Parish, with guests including Adrian Utley, Geoff Downes and Stephen O'Malley. In her first television acting role, Chrysta Bell plays FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the revival of Twin Peaks that premiered on Showtime on May 21, 2017.