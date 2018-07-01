Sevara NazarkhanBorn 31 December 1978
Sevara Nazarkhan
1978-12-31
Sevara Nazarkhan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sevara Nazarkhan (Uzbek: Sevara Nazarxon, Севара Назархон; Russian: Севара Назархан) is an Uzbek singer, songwriter, and musician. Her musical style incorporates Uzbek folk and contemporary music. Nazarkhan has achieved worldwide fame and has collaborated with high-profile international artists. In 2004, Nazarkhan received the BBC Radio 3 World Music Award in the category "Best Asian Artist".
Sevara Nazarkhan Tracks
Adolat Tanovari
Sevara Nazarkhan
Adolat Tanovari
Adolat Tanovari
Yol Bolsin
Sevara Nazarkhan
Yol Bolsin
Yol Bolsin
Gazli
Sevara Nazarkhan
Gazli
Gazli
Nazarkhan: Savti Kalon Soqinomasi
Sevara Nazarkhan
Nazarkhan: Savti Kalon Soqinomasi
Nazarkhan: Savti Kalon Soqinomasi
