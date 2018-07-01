Sevara Nazarkhan (Uzbek: Sevara Nazarxon, Севара Назархон; Russian: Севара Назархан) is an Uzbek singer, songwriter, and musician. Her musical style incorporates Uzbek folk and contemporary music. Nazarkhan has achieved worldwide fame and has collaborated with high-profile international artists. In 2004, Nazarkhan received the BBC Radio 3 World Music Award in the category "Best Asian Artist".