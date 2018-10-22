Joey DeFrancescoBorn 10 April 1971
Joey DeFrancesco
1971-04-10
Joey DeFrancesco Biography (Wikipedia)
Joey DeFrancesco (born April 10, 1971) is an American jazz organist, trumpeter, and vocalist. He is a Grammy-nominated artist who has released more than 30 albums, including recordings with Miles Davis and Jimmy Smith. DeFrancesco signed his first record deal at the age of 16 and has played internationally with musicians that include David Sanborn, Arturo Sandoval, Larry Coryell, Frank Wess, John McLaughlin, Benny Golson, James Moody, Steve Gadd, Danny Gatton, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Cobb, George Benson, Pat Martino, John Scofield, Joe Lovano, and recorded with musicians that included Ray Charles, Bette Midler and Van Morrison.
Everyday I Have The Blues
Van Morrison
Everyday I Have The Blues
Everyday I Have The Blues
Lift Every Voice and Sing
Joey DeFrancesco
Lift Every Voice and Sing
The Things I Used To Do
Van Morrison
The Things I Used To Do
The Things I Used To Do
Miss Otis Regrets
Van Morrison
Miss Otis Regrets
Miss Otis Regrets
Close Enough For Jazz
Van Morrison
Close Enough For Jazz
Close Enough For Jazz
Evening Shadows
Van Morrison
Evening Shadows
Evening Shadows
You're Driving Me Crazy
Van Morrison
You're Driving Me Crazy
You're Driving Me Crazy
Motherless Child (feat. Joey DeFrancesco)
Jimmy Scott
Motherless Child (feat. Joey DeFrancesco)
Motherless Child (feat. Joey DeFrancesco)
The Unifier
Joey DeFrancesco
The Unifier
The Unifier
On Green Dolphin Street
Joey DeFrancesco
On Green Dolphin Street
On Green Dolphin Street
The Unifier
Joey DeFrancesco
The Unifier
The Unifier
A Change Is Gonna Come
Joey DeFrancesco
A Change Is Gonna Come
A Change Is Gonna Come
Mama Dont Allow
Joey DeFrancesco
Mama Dont Allow
Mama Dont Allow
I Thought About You
Joey DeFrancesco
I Thought About You
I Thought About You
Volare
Joey DeFrancesco
Volare
Volare
Young At Heart
Joey DeFrancesco
Young At Heart
Young At Heart
Let Me Love You Tonight
Joey DeFrancesco
Let Me Love You Tonight
Let Me Love You Tonight
Donny's Tune
Joey DeFrancesco
Donny's Tune
Donny's Tune
