Melt-Banana is a Japanese noise rock band that is known for playing extremely fast grindcore and noise music mixed with experimental, electronica and pop-based song structures. Since forming in 1992 the band has released ten albums and toured worldwide extensively.
The Hive
Vertigo Game
Candy Gun
Tintarella di Luna
Steel Me Lust
Schemes Of The Tails
Unknown Title (Radio 1 Session, 21 Sep 1999)
Fetch
Dog In Lost
One Dimensional
In X Out=Bug
Cracked Plaster Cast
Red Data, Red Stage
Shield For Your Eyes, A Beast In The Well On Your Hand
Sick Zip Everywhere
Dig and Tickle, She is Hit
Chain Keeper
Slide Down
