Hirsute Pursuit is an American industrial/EDM group from New York City, formed by Bryin Dall and Harley Phoenix in 2006-2007. The band collaborates frequently with artists such as Peter Christopherson (before his death in 2010), Boyd Rice and many others. Thematically, the group focuses on homosexuality, gay sex, and the gay bear subculture. Due to the controversial and explicit nature of many of their songs, the band has frequently dealt with their videos being taken down off YouTube. The band is known for their cover of David Bowie's 1979 song Boys Keep Swinging with Boyd Rice providing vocals.