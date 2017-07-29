Hirsute Pursuit
Hirsute Pursuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d3a4456-129b-4034-b7db-93be13f1bd42
Hirsute Pursuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Hirsute Pursuit is an American industrial/EDM group from New York City, formed by Bryin Dall and Harley Phoenix in 2006-2007. The band collaborates frequently with artists such as Peter Christopherson (before his death in 2010), Boyd Rice and many others. Thematically, the group focuses on homosexuality, gay sex, and the gay bear subculture. Due to the controversial and explicit nature of many of their songs, the band has frequently dealt with their videos being taken down off YouTube. The band is known for their cover of David Bowie's 1979 song Boys Keep Swinging with Boyd Rice providing vocals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hirsute Pursuit Tracks
Sort by
Boys Keep Swinging
Hirsute Pursuit
Boys Keep Swinging
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys Keep Swinging
Last played on
Boys Keep Swinging
Hirsute Pursuit
Boys Keep Swinging
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys Keep Swinging
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist