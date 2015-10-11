Aurthohin (Bengali: অর্থহীন) is a Bangladeshi hard rock and metal band formed in 1998 by bassist, singer and songwriter Sumon. He is the only founding member still with the band. Aurthohin are known for their mix of melodic acoustic numbers and extremely heavy metal numbers in their albums often containing lots of bass slaps, taps and solos.[citation needed] They have released seven albums and a few singles as well. In 2008 they released their album Aushomapto 1 and its sequel in 2011 Aushomapto 2. They released their seventh album Cancer Er Nishikabyo in 2016. Their current line-up is Sumon on vocals and bass, Mark Don on vocals and drums, and Shishir on guitar and keyboard. In 2014, after Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal Ahmed left the band, Kazi Faysal Ahmed from Metal Maze has been playing with Aurthohin as well as a guest guitar player. But in 2015, their line up is only accomplished with 3 members. on October 2015, Rafa left the band due to too much pressure on his other bands AvoidRafa and Cryptic Fate. Aurthohin welcomed Mahaan Fahim as their new guitarist in a grand meeting of Bangladesh Band Music Fan Community on December, 2017.