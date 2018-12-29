The AmazonsBritish band, underlined "o" on most releases. Formed 1 August 2014
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04hhts6.jpg
The Amazons - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
2017-06-27
WIB Arena - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
WATCH: The Amazons perform 'Black Magic'
2017-05-22
BBC Music Introducing alumni The Amazons returned home for a performance of 'Black Magic'
LISTEN: The Amazons' Matt on their Reading Festival slot
2017-03-13
Bridgitte catches up with local boy Matt Thomson
The Amazons are on the BBC Music Sound of 2017 Longlist!
2016-12-05
The Amazons look back on their BBC Introducing journey so far
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
2016-11-27
Showcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.
The Amazons - Millions (BBC Introducing session)
2016-04-20
The Amazons perform Millions in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.
The Amazons - Nightdriving (BBC Introducing session)
2016-04-20
The Amazons perform Nightdriving in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.
The Amazons - Ultraviolet (BBC Introducing session)
2016-04-20
The Amazons perform Ultraviolet in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.
The Amazons - Stay With Me (BBC Introducing session)
2016-04-20
The Amazons perform Stay With Me for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.
Junk Food Forever
Junk Food Forever
Palace
Palace
Nightdriving
Nightdriving
Black Magic
Black Magic
Ultraviolet
Ultraviolet
Dancing In The Dark (Radio 1 Piano Session, 05 May 18)
The Amazons
Black Magic (Radio 1 Piano Session, 05 May 18)
The Amazons
Palace (Radio 1 Piano Session, 05 May 18)
The Amazons
In My Mind
In My Mind
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T14:47:14
24
Jun
2017
14:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-27T14:47:14
27
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
BBC Music Introducing: The Amazons
Maida Vale Studios
2016-04-20T14:47:14
20
Apr
2016
BBC Music Introducing: The Amazons
22:00
Maida Vale Studios
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
2015-08-28T14:47:14
28
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
