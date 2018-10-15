Louis Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis William Tomlinson (born Louis Troy Austin; 24 December 1991) is an English singer, songwriter and television personality. He is known as a member of the boy band One Direction. Tomlinson began his career as an actor, appearing in ITV drama film If I Had You and the BBC drama Waterloo Road. In 2010, he became a member of One Direction after being eliminated as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. One Direction has since released five albums, embarked on four world tours, and won several awards, becoming one of most successful musical groups of all time.
"Just Hold On" was released as Tomlinson's debut single as a solo artist in December 2016, it peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and was certified gold in both the UK and US. In 2017, Tomlinson released "Back to You" with American singer Bebe Rexha and "Miss You".
In 2013, Tomlinson was signed as a footballer by Doncaster Rovers of the Football League Championship on a non-contract basis. The same year he also formed his own record label, Triple Strings, as an imprint of One Direction's label Syco. He appeared on Debrett's 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK.
