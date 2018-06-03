Kevin McMillan
Kevin McMillan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d3803fd-dada-431f-a3fd-0625607627a0
Kevin McMillan Tracks
Sort by
Dichterliebe (Op.48) (song cycle)
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe (Op.48) (song cycle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Dichterliebe (Op.48) (song cycle)
Last played on
Meerfahrt (Op.96 No.4)
Johannes Brahms
Meerfahrt (Op.96 No.4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Meerfahrt (Op.96 No.4)
Performer
Last played on
Der Tod, das ist die kuhle Nacht
Johannes Brahms
Der Tod, das ist die kuhle Nacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Der Tod, das ist die kuhle Nacht
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist