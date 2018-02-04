Faith, Hope & Charity
Faith, Hope & Charity
Faith Hope and Charity was the name of a vocal group from Tampa, Florida. They are best known for their 1975 hit, "To Each His Own". They were also an in-demand group of session singers in New York studios during the 1970s.
Positive Thinking
Faith, Hope & Charity
Positive Thinking
Positive Thinking
You Gotta Tell Her
Faith, Hope & Charity
You Gotta Tell Her
You Gotta Tell Her
To Each His Own
Faith, Hope & Charity
To Each His Own
To Each His Own
