Soft Machine LegacyFormed 2005
Soft Machine Legacy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6d37c52e-7f18-4682-813c-fce29d6f1954
Soft Machine Legacy Tracks
Sort by
Pump Room
Soft Machine Legacy
Pump Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pump Room
Last played on
In the Back Room
Soft Machine Legacy
In the Back Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Back Room
Last played on
Soft Machine Legacy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist