MC kash
1990-05-05
MC kash Biography (Wikipedia)
Roushan Illahi, known by his stage name MC Kash, is a rapper/emcee from Kashmir. He took his name from his home province, Kashmir.
He has been called a street poet.
MC kash Tracks
Like A Sufi
Last played on
