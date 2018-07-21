Space Invadas
Space Invadas
Space Invadas Biography (Wikipedia)
Space Invadas is an Australian hip-hop duo made up of Katalyst (Ashley Anderson) and Steve Spacek (Steve White). Their album, Soul:Fi (22 March 2010), was nominated at the ARIA Music Awards of 2010 for Best Urban Album. It peaked at No. 20 on the ARIA Hitseekers Albums chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Now That I Know
Wild World
Wild World (feat. Remi)
Imaginist
