Rihards Dubra (born 28 February 1964 in Riga, Latvian SSR, Soviet Union) is a Latvian composer. Many of his works are religiously influenced, including a Te Deum and an Alma Redemptoris Mater for soprano saxophone, choir, and organ.

Rihards Dubra was commissioned by Louth Contemporary Music Society (County Louth, Republic of Ireland) to write his first choral piece in English based on the words of 'Hail Holy Queen'. The world première was given by the State Choir Latvija in February 2008 in St.Patrick's Cathedral Church, Dundalk.