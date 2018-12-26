As the guitarist and co-songwriter of Queen, Brian May is both a British rock icon and one of the most successful musicians in UK music history. But there's always been more to May than his achievements at the heart of a group that ruled both the 70s and 80s and his mastery of playing his famous homemade guitar, the Red Special. He’s also an astrophysicist, who has co-authored books on the subject with presenters of the BBC series The Sky at Night. A committed animal rights activist, he told BBC Hardtalk in 2010 that he would prefer to be remembered for his work in that field, above science and music.

He was born in London on 19 July 1947 and formed his first band, Smile, in 1968. Included in the group was drummer Roger Taylor, with whom May and singer Freddie Mercury would form Queen in 1970. John Deacon, their fourth bassist, joined in 1971. Many of Queen’s biggest hits across their 15 studio albums were written by May, including We Will Rock You, Fat Bottomed Girls, Tie Your Mother Down (their concert opener for many years), Who Wants to Live Forever, Hammer to Fall and I Want it All.

Following the death of Freddie Mercury in November 1991, May released his first solo album, Back to the Light, which produced two Top 10 singles, Too Much Love Will Kill You (thought to be a tribute to Mercury, but it had been written before his death) and Driven by You. A second solo album, Another World, was released in 1998, as well as a soundtrack album, Furia, in 2000.

With Taylor, but without Deacon, May has also kept Queen on tour – initially, from 2004-2009, with Paul Rodgers from Free and Bad Company as singer, then with Adam Lambert, a former American Idol contestant.

Throughout his career, May has collaborated with many other musicians, including Eddie Van Halen, Lady Gaga, Rick Wakeman and Phil Collins. He has a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London and was awarded the CBE in 2005 for “services to the music industry and for charity work”.