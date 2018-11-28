Milky Chance is a German folk group originating from Kassel. It consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Clemens Rehbein, producer and percussionist Philipp Dausch, guitarist Antonio Greger and drummer Sebastian Schmidt.

Their first single "Stolen Dance" was released in April 2013, peaking at No. 1 on charts in multiple countries including Austria, Belgium (Wallonia), Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Poland, and Switzerland. It also won the 1Live Krone radio awards for Best Single.

Their debut album Sadnecessary was released in October 2013, with singles such as "Down by the River". The album peaked at number 14 in Germany, and in 2014 SPIN named Sadnecessary their Album of the Week. SPIN further described the leading single "Stolen Dance" as a "serenely rollicking crossover jam," clarifying that "the great majority of Sadnecessary follows [the song's] pattern of low-octane beats and gently lapping guitar strumming." The band made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2014, and also won the European Border Breakers Award that month. They started a tour of North America in late 2014, performing at venues such as the House of Blues and festivals such as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.