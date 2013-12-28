Edward Holcomb Plumb (June 6, 1907, Streator, Illinois – April 18, 1958, Los Angeles, California) (also credited as Edward Plumb and Ed Plumb) was a film composer best known for his work at Walt Disney Studios. He served as musical director of Fantasia and composed the score for Bambi, included its menacing man-theme, which may have been an influence for the shark-theme in Jaws.

Ed Plumb was born in Streator, Illinois. His grandfather, Colonel Ralph Plumb founded the city of Streator in 1866. In the 1930s, Plumb moved to California and began work as a composer and orchestrator in the film industry. In addition to his work for Disney, Plumb frequently worked on titles for other studios, including Republic, Paramount and 20th Century Fox. In 1953, he wrote the music for Tom and Jerry short called The Missing Mouse. Back at Disney, Plumb orchestrated the music for Dumbo, Make Mine Music, Song of the South, So Dear to My Heart, Peter Pan, and Lady and the Tramp. He also orchestrated a number of television programs for Walt Disney Presents, a number of Davy Crockett films and on Westward Ho, the Wagons!, starring Fess Parker. His final film project was Johnny Tremain for Disney in 1957. Plumb died on April 18, 1958.